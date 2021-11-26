GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A juvenile was issued a summons after sending out an inappropriate photo to other kids.
A school bus driver in Groton made the discovery back on Monday, November 15.
Police say the juvenile in question had Google searched an unspecified photo and sent it to other kids' cell phones via Air Drop.
The juvenile was issued a summons for breach of peace.
Due to the fact that juveniles were involved in this incident, further details regarding the investigation weren't immediately available.
