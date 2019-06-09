LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile was arrested after making an alleged threat towards a school in Lebanon.
State police said the threat was made on social media toward Lyman Memorial High School on Saturday.
The possible threat was reported to staff at the school who then notified state police.
Police have not released the age or identity of the juvenile.
The juvenile was arrested on a juvenile summons and is scheduled to appear in Waterford Juvenile Court for Breach of Peace.
There is no word if there will be an increased police presence on school on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.