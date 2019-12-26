WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One juvenile has been arrested in connection to a fight that ensued at the Westfarms Mall Thursday evening.
West Hartford Police said officers responded to the mall around 6:13 p.m. for a report of a fight that involved several juveniles.
Officers were able to clear the scene and one juvenile was arrested for interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.
West Hartford officers along with other agencies remained on the scene to ensure the safety of mall patrons.
The mall was not shut down as a result of the incident.
Westfarms Mall released a statement saying, "The safety and security of our customers and employees is our first priority. This unacceptable conduct undermines our family friendly standards. We thank the Police and security that acted swiftly to restore normal operating conditions. We continue to actively assist the Farmington and West Hartford police investigation into this matter."
