GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile has been arrested for the accidental shooting of a teen in Guilford in January.
Ethan Song was killed on January 31, 2018 after an accidental shooting inside a home on Seaside Avenue.
Guilford police have not identified the juvenile, but was charged with 2nd degree manslaughter.
Song was inside a friend's home when he died from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the investigation also identified an incident that occurred prior to Song’s death. Due to this incident, the same juvenile was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment.
A report regarding Song’s death was released last week. The state's attorney ruled the owner of the gun would not be facing any charges.
The report also stated Song accidentally shot himself with a handgun that was stored in the master bedroom closet. Bullets were also stored there and the gun had a lock on it.
According to the state's attorney's investigation, it was learned in the months leading up to the shooting, juveniles would gain access to the gun, play with it, and then put it back to make it look like it had not been touched.
The juvenile was brought to Juvenile Court in Waterbury.
Song's parents are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday, for what they say is a major announcement.
