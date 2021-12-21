STRATFORD (WFSB) - Police arrested a juvenile for making a threat directed at the school system Monday.
According to police, the threat was posted on social media.
Investigators were able to quickly identify the suspect and the juvenile was arrested.
Additional officers were posted at the schools as a precautionary measure during the school day.
"The Stratford Police Department and Board of Education treat all perceived threats valid or not seriously and have worked diligently to ensure the safety of all students and faculty to provide a safe learning and work environment," police said in a written statement.
