HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old female was the victim of an assault on a CT Transit bus Saturday.
Hamden Police said the juvenile told them she got onto a bus in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Street.
The teen told police that a woman in her 40s made demeaning statements towards the teen and then attacked her.
According to the teen, the woman threw a cup of soda at her and then ‘struck her an unknown amount of times with closed fist punches.’ The teen also said the woman bit her on the arm.
The juvenile was brought to the hospital by a family member for treatment of injuries to her neck, face, and arm.
The suspect is described as a black female, 5’9”, heavy build, and was wearing a jean jacket.
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call Hamden Police.
