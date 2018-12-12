NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile male was assaulted in New London Wednesday night.
According to police, a report was received around 8:30 p.m. that a gold colored sedan with multiple occupants was chasing a male in the area of Wall and Summer Streets.
An occupant of the car was reported to have a machete.
The initial report was followed by an additional report of a male beaten with a baseball bat.
A male juvenile was found in the area of Summer Street and was brought to L&M Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
