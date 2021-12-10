DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Investigators have arrested a juvenile on several charges in connection with a threat that was directed towards Danbury High School.
Police became aware of the threat Friday, December 3 when several teachers and students called saying that they received an email that indicated a bomb was somewhere in the high school.
The threat was later deemed not credible. It was determined that the emails had originated from inside Danbury High School.
One week later, a juvenile that's believed to be behind the emails was arrested and charged with eleven counts each of breach of peace, threatening, and falsely reporting an incident.
