EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A juvenile has been charged in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month in East Lyme.
It happened at the high school back on November 11.
The juvenile was referred to juvenile court for assault in the third degree.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident or whether the initial incident was related to the walkout on November 16.
We have reached out to East Lyme Public Schools, but they have not returned our request for comment.
