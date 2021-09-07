HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Congestion along I-91 South has eased following a crash.
It happened just before 9:30 by Exit 32, according to the Connecticut DOT.
At least two vehicles were involved in the collision.
Hartford Fire officials say a juvenile was ejected from one of the vehicles.
The juvenile, along with two adults, were taken to an area hospital.
The two adults sustained minor injuries. The extent of the juvenile's injuries are not yet known.
At one point, all lanes on I-91 South prior to Exit 32 were closed. Right now, only the right lane is shut down.
