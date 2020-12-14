HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to Vine Street around 11:35 a.m. for the report of a shooting
Officers said a juvenile was shot and is victim at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
There is no word on the condition of the juvenile at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
