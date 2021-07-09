Hartford Police Generic

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday that left a juvenile injured.

It happened during the afternoon hours on Garden Street.

Police say a juvenile was believed to have been riding a bicycle when they were struck.

The juvenile is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A description of the vehicle wanted in connection to the incident wasn't immediately available.

