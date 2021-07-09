HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday that left a juvenile injured.
It happened during the afternoon hours on Garden Street.
Police say a juvenile was believed to have been riding a bicycle when they were struck.
The juvenile is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A description of the vehicle wanted in connection to the incident wasn't immediately available.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.