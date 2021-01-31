HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A juvenile was issued a summons after crashing a car into a home over the weekend.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says that it happened around 10:45 Sunday morning on Flatbush Avenue.
The operator, an unidentified juvenile, was not on scene when police arrived, but was apprehended a short while later by authorities.
Officials later determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Building inspectors deemed the multi-family residence unsafe, leaving two families without a place to call home.
The juvenile was transported to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
He was subsequently issued a summons and released to his mother's custody.
