BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A “Juvenile Justice Forum” was held at Berlin High School earlier tonight, October 18. Residents at this meeting say they want Governor Lamont to call a special session or hold a debate over juvenile crime issues. John Porriello of Safe Streets CT is one such resident. “Something needs to change, who is gonna have to die by a repeat juvenile offender again before action is taken by the legislature,” says Porriello.
This year the number of car thefts and break-ins increased across Connecticut, several because of juveniles, according to police. State representative Donna Veach and Craig Fishbein hosted a Juvenile Justice Forum to address the issue.
“We’re out on the street. We’ve caught these people before and they run. There’s very little we can do about that,” says Berlin Police detective. Berlin Police say out of 32 stolen cars this year, only one has ended in arrest due to laws surrounding chase procedures and youth.
“Look at the children. The arrests of children. It’s actually increased from 2010 to 2019, it’s actually increased by 15%,” says Representative Craig Fishbein. Fishbein discussed several proposals at the forum, two focused on juveniles who were arrested for a felony. One asked for mandatory fingerprinting, the other for an expedited arraignment.
The ranking member of the committee also says they want to at least bring the issues to the floor of the House for a debate. “The legislature needs to get out of the gold dome in Hartford and out in their communities and they will hear this story again and again,” says Melinda Smith of Safe Streets Ct.
Chris O’ Donnell- the wife of a Farmington Police Officer who was severely injured after a man ran over him in a stolen car, attended the meeting.
“Nobody wants to lock juveniles up but I think we need to start recognizing behaviors before we get to the bigger crimes. These kids are not stealing packs of gum for five years.” O’Donnell says.
(1) comment
This is what you voted for CT. Enjoy it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.