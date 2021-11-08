CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Two Republican state lawmakers held a juvenile justice forum in Cheshire Monday night.
The governor recently proposed ways to address the increase in juvenile crime, but some residents and lawmakers say it’s not enough.
This is one of several community forums that Rep. Craig Fishbein is holding this month and he’s urging residents to reach out to their state representatives and push for action.
"This is not a Democrat or Republican thing. This is a citizen thing. This is a health and safety, all of the people in Connecticut," Wallingford resident Jason Zandri said.
Governor Lamont recently addressed the increase in juvenile crime, proposing to fill judge vacancies and detain teen criminals for longer periods, but at Monday night's juvenile justice forum, concerned residents said they want more to be done.
"Something’s got to be done to hold these kids accountable in different ways," Don Nidoh of Cheshire noted.
Cheshire Police Chief Neil Dryfe says they’ve been one of the safer towns, with seven fewer car thefts as compared to this time last year, but on a statewide level, according to F.B.I. data, motor vehicle thefts were up by about forty percent in 2020.
Police departments across the state say many of the crimes are being committed by juveniles.
Representative Fishbein and Representative Lezle Zupkus shared proposed reforms, such as GPS monitoring, a review of diversionary programs, and next day arraignment.
"Any case involving the death of an individual or serious injury, stealing a motor vehicle, or one involving a firearm, just take those cases and have next day arraignments," Fishbein stated.
They’ll be holding other community meetings in Bristol, Suffield, and North Haven this month, urging residents to ask their local representatives for a special session.
Residents with Safe Streets Connecticut say they’re still pushing for that as well.
"We are a demanding a special session now, because when the regular session comes around, this is just going to be one of a hundred items that is going to be up for debate. We don’t want this to get lost in the shuffle," John Poriello of Safe Streets CT added.
Time is running out to hold a special session. The general assembly reconvenes on February 7.
