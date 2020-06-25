WINDSOR LOCKS (WFSB) - Windsor Locks police are investigating after a shooting at a park in town has left a person dead.
Police did not release the age of the victim, only saying he was a juvenile.
According to a police report the victim was found in Pesci Park off Center Street near the baseball field shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
He was suffering from several gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to an area hospital, where unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries.
Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument between several people and that a male suspect then pulled out a firearm, possible a pistol, and fired several shots at the victim. The suspect was last seen fleeing Pesci Park in a black or dark colored Lexus with possible Connecticut or North Carolina plates.
Windsor Locks police said they are following up on numerous leads and tips. The Connecticut State Police along with the State of Connecticut's Inspector's office responded to help with processing the scene.
Police are saying that the shooting does appear to be a targeted incident and do not believe there is any threat to the general public.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Locks Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.