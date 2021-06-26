OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
It happened at the corner of Shore Road and Swan Avenue around 5:40 Saturday evening.
The juvenile was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Shore Road was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
State Police continue to investigate.
