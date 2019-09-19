WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four juveniles were arrested after a stolen car crashed in West Hartford, police said.
Officers were called to Park Road and Raymond Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday where a car crashed into a fence.
After the crash, five occupants fled on foot, and four of them were apprehended by officers.
The car that was stolen was a 2016 Jeep Cherokee. It was stolen from New Britain and had a firearm in it as well.
A little before the crash, police said officers were dispatched to Ledgewood Road where neighbors said several individuals were going house to house checking for unlocked doors.
Five vehicles were found to have been burglarized on Ledgewood Road.
Police said the four suspects were taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree larceny, weapons in a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm with altered identification mark.
The driver was also charged with several motor vehicle violations, including reckless driving.
The names of those arrested were not released because they are minors.
