STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in a vehicle that was stolen from Stratford on Tuesday, according to Police.
Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested following an investigation into recent vehicle break-ins and thefts in the north end of Stratford.
According to Police, two of the juveniles attend Bunnell High School and the third goes to the Boy's and Girls' Village in Milford.
One of the juveniles was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, larceny, and conspiracy.
The other two juveniles were charged with larceny and conspiracy.
