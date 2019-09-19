WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four juveniles were arrested in connection to a stolen car that crashed in West Hartford, police said.
Officers were called to Park Road and Raymond Road around 1 a.m.
According to police, the car crashed into a fence.
The names of those arrested were not released because they are minors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.