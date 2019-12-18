HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A K9 helped flush a teen suspect out of hiding, according to Hamden police.
The 15-year-old suspect was not identified because of his age.
Police said one of their officers noticed a stolen vehicle on Dixwell Avenue on Tuesday.
The officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the driver refused.
A sergeant found the vehicle unoccupied on Belmont Street.
The sergeant and his K9 partner Knight traveled through several yards.
The teen was found with the help of the dog and was promptly arrested.
The 15-year-old New Haven resident was charged with second-degree larceny and interfering with police.
He is scheduled to face a judge in juvenile court in New Haven on Jan. 3, 2020.
