BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Bolton was arrested after state police discovered ammunition and weapons in a home.
State police said they received information that Michael Gramegna, 42, was headed to his home on Shoddy Mill Road, despite there being a protective order in place that's supposed to prevent him from returning there.
He faces a list of charges after troopers executed a search and seizure warrant at the house on Tuesday.
Troopers said they brought K9s to the home to help search for guns as a result of the warrant.
They said the dogs discovered thousands of handgun and rifle rounds, several large capacity magazines and three long guns, including an assault-type rifle.
All of the items were seized.
Gramegna was charged with violation of a protective order, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle without a license under suspension and falsifying a marker plate.
State police did not list any charges related to the seized ammunition and firearms.
Gramegna was held on a $2 million bond and presented in court on Wednesday.
Troopers said the case remains active with addition arrests expected.
(1) comment
This guy is DEFINITELY a trump supporter.
