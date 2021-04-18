WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - At least two people were taken into custody Saturday evening due in part to the actions of one State Police K9.
According to State Police, troopers observed a Dodge Charger 'improperly' get off the Exit 70 ramp on I-84 West.
Police pulled the vehicle over at a gas station in Willington without incident.
The male operator suddenly got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop without being told to and began behaving suspiciously.
State Police say the driver, who has not been identified yet, didn't have any ID on him and provided police with a fake name.
Troopers requested a K9 be brought to the scene, which led to the recovery of a large amount of alprazolam and cocaine.
With the assistance of K9 Drago, troopers also located more than 300 oxycodone pills that had an estimated street value of $10,000, several cell phones, and over $3,800 in cash.
The driver and at least one other person were subsequently arrested as a result of the investigation.
State Police said that the arrested parties were from Providence, Rhode Island and had been on their way to Manchester, CT to distribute the prescription medication.
