NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Karen Dubois-Walton announced Tuesday she is ending her campaign for mayor of New Haven.
Her campaign said they will not be making an official statement today.
Dubois-Walton sought to challenge incumbent Justin Elicker for the Democratic party's nomination for mayor.
Later that day, the New Haven Democrats announced their endorsement for Elicker for reelection.
New Haven Republicans have not announced their endorsement for mayor yet.
Right now, it is between Mayse Torres and John Carlson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.