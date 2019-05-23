NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A familiar face was in New Haven on Thursday morning.
Former CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric was in town to raise awareness about cancer.
She visited Yale Cancer Center, and spoke with doctors and cancer survivors.
Cancer is a disease that has had a profound impact on Couric’s life.
Her first husband died of colon cancer back in 1998.
“I felt like I needed to help people learn all the things I had learn, and at that time it was almost like, colon cancer, other than when President Reagan had a polyp, it hadn't reached critical mass. People I don't think felt super comfortable talking about colorectal cancer,” Couric said.
She is also the co-founder of the group Stand Up to Cancer, which works to offer the newest and most effective treatments to cancer patients.
