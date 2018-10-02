NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the FBI looks into U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's past, he's facing even more scrutiny.
New reports surfaced about Kavanaugh's time at Yale University in New Haven.
A former classmate came forward to say he is "deeply troubled" by Kavanaugh's statements under oath.
Kavanaugh is also making headlines for starting an alleged bar fight.
In a police report obtained by CNN, Kavanaugh was accused of starting the fight in 1985 while he was a student at Yale in New Haven. Kavanaugh was part of the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity, which was founded at Yale.
According to CNN, Yale police said tensions flared after Kavanaugh allegedly threw ice at someone.
The police report does not indicate whether or not anyone was arrested.
"That bar, Demery's, closed down many years ago and it was basically on the outskirts of the campus area. It was a popular college bar, I can tell you that. There were issues there, but there are issues at a lot of other college bars," said Officer David Hartman, New Haven Police.
The police report states an argument started between Kavanaugh and another man, who said the nominee threw ice at him.
It also stated that Kavanaugh's friend ended up throwing a glass at the man, hitting him in the ear.
When questioned by police about the altercation, the report states, "Mr. Kavanaugh didn't want to say if he threw the ice or not."
"I do not have any information, regarding any agency, law enforcement wise investigative body that's contacted us for this police report. Not saying it hasn't happened, and not saying it couldn't happen in the future," Hartman said.
A former Yale classmate and friend, Charles "Chad" Ludington, described Kavanaugh as a "frequent drinker and a heavy drinker."
"I never saw him passed out, but I saw him quite drunk. He saw me quite drunk," Ludington said.
In a statement released over the weekend, Ludington claimed he witnessed Kavanaugh respond to a semi-hostile remark by throwing a beer in a man's face and starting a fight. He said it ultimately landed one of their mutual friends in jail.
While he said youthful drinking shouldn't condemn a person for life, Ludington felt Kavanaugh didn't tell the truth about his drinking in his testimony last week.
"I believe that he lied and distorted and dissembled to the Senate Judiciary Committee," Ludington said.
President Donald Trump continues to say that Kavanaugh is being unfairly attacked.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders posted a tweet blasting The New York Times' bar fight as a "ridiculous story."
Kavanaugh has not commented on the latest allegations.
Recently the Yale Daily News posted an old photo on Twitter from back in 1985, when Kavanaugh would have been a sophomore, showing two pledges going around campus with a flag made out of women’s bras and underwear.
The fraternity made national headlines in 2011 when Yale banned DKE from campus for five years after videos circulated of recruits chanting “no means yes, yes means anal.”
Last school year, Yale started an investigation into what some claimed to be a hostile sexual climate at DKE.
Channel 3 reached out to the national organization for DKE but has not heard back.
