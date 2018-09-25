Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is speaking out against multiple misconduct allegations.
On Monday night, he made a rare public statement for a supreme court nominee, defending himself against the allegations.
Kavanaugh went on Fox News Monday night and said he’s never sexually assaulted anyone, saying “not in high school... Not ever.”
A former classmate, Christine Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at house party while they were in high school.
“I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh said.
Both of them are slated to go before the Senate later this week.
A second woman has also come forward with another accusation going back to when they were students at Yale in the early 1980’s.
President Donald Trump came to Kavanaugh’s defense, calling this political and a smear job.
On Capitol Hill and at Yale Law School, Democratic senators, including, Senator Richard Blumenthal, joined protestors to demand an FBI investigation.
"For me, this is about the seat that judge Kavanaugh would be holding and not judge Kavanaugh himself. Anyone going through this process, I would expect to go through a fair and impartial confirmation hearing and that's not what's happening,” said Yale student Briana Clark.
The public hearing with Kavanaugh and his first accuser is set for Thursday in Washington.
I would have thought that Mr. Blumenthal, being a former Attorney General, would be well aware that the FBI investigates Federal Criminal Allegations and not local ones. They do not have the legal authority to do so.
