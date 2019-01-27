MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- The Madison Fire Department found a kayak near East Wharf Beach Park in Madison Sunday.
US Coast Guard Long Island Chief Scotty Hendricks said the Coast Guard was called in to search for two people, however there have not been any reports of people in the water. The search is precautionary.
The call came in to the Coast Guard at 3:20 p.m. Chief Hendricks described the kayak as a 13.5 Flip Water Perception Sport tandem yellow kayak.
