NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The body of a kayaker was recovered from a North Stonington lake.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the man as 45-year-old Akida Edwards of New York, NY.
DEEP spokesperson Meghan Bard said authorities searched for a kayaker that had gone out onto Wyassup Lake around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The man's kayak was found unmanned Sunday morning.
Bard said the man was found underwater Sunday morning and was pronounced deceased at 11:40 a.m.
The Office of the Chief Medical examiner will determine how the man died.
The Wyassup Lake Boat Launch was closed all day on Sunday.
Area agencies, including state police, assisted with the search.
