HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With a cool, windy and rainy weekend on tap, cozying up by a fire may sound like a good idea.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said before fireplace and woodstove owners get wood, they should be careful about the type of wood that's bought and from where it comes.
DEEP said all wood should be locally bought. It not only supports the local economy, but promotes good forestry.
Moving firewood from long distances can spread insects and diseases that kill trees.
"There is a very large concern nationally on firewood," said Chris Martin, director of forestry, DEEP. "It's a high risk pathway for forest pests. We've seen the onslaught of emerald ash borer from throughout the state a lot of that got here from firewood moved from central Pennsylvania to eastern New York. And, we have an outbreak of Asian longhorn beetle just over in Worcester, MA."
Customers should also be looking for the right wood to burn and burn seasoned wood.
Burning freshly cut "green" wood can be dangerous.
DEEP said the result is a fire that is hard to start, hard to keep going and provides far less usable heat for a home.
"When a live tree is cut down, its full of sap and it needs to be opened up, cut and split and allowed to dry. Some species will take close to 12 months to dry appropriately so that moisture content is low enough so the wood burns hot and burns efficiently," Martin said.
Another option is to buy certified heat-treated firewood. The treatment kills all insects that can be found in the wood.
DEEP said it's also important to not wait to buy wood. It could be difficult to find later on in the season or customers may end up paying more for it.
