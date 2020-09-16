WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Kennedy High School in Waterbury will be closed through Friday after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said all Kennedy High School student will move to distance learning model through Friday.
In-person classes will resume on Monday, September 21.
The city’s contact tracing team is identifying close contacts and notifying anyone who came in close contact with the student.
The students who tested positive have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days, according to the district.
The students will also need medical documentation to return to in-person classes.
The district is closely monitoring the situation with the city health department.
How does this not violate HIPPA laws somehow?
