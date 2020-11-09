WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Kennedy High School in Waterbury is transitioning to distance learning until Thursday after a student has died.
On Monday, Waterbury Public Schools announced that a Kennedy High School student passed away.
Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said that out of an abudnace of caution, all Kennedy High School students will transition to distance learning on Tuesday and will resume in-person learning on Thursday, November 12. Students were already off on Wednesday due to Veteran’s Day.
Dr. Ruffin said the district did not have any details regarding the student’s medical history or cause of death.
There is a crisis team available to support students and staff.
