BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A local kennel owner is facing animal cruelty charges after more than 40 dogs were seized from the facility in Bloomfield.
On January 22, Bloomfield Animal Control Officer Christine Sparks received a complaint that dogs were left outside overnight at a property on Tunxis Avenue Extension.
This was the third similar complaint associated with the kennel, with other complaints stating dogs barking and excessive noise.
Investigation determined the property was owned by James and Margaret Boisture. Beech Tree Ranch LLC is the owner of Star Mountain Kennel, a breeder of Portuguese Podengo Puqueno dogs.
It was also deteremined that there was no valid kennel license issued to the facility or property owners.
When ACO Spark arrived at the property, Margaret Boisture told the officers they were not allowed to inspect the property. A search and seizure warrant was applied for and granted.
During the execution of the search warrant, over 40 animals were discovered at the facility. Fifteen of the dogs were being held in conditions that were determined to be in violations of laws governing cruelty to animals, excessive confinement, a kennel operation, and rabies vaccination/certificate requirement.
Those 15 dogs were seized and brought to a veterinary facility to be evaluated.
Another 23 animals were determined to be in good health and left on the property within the care of Boisture with a shelter in place arrangement. This allows the officers to do daily inspections of the animals.
Six dogs were also placed with their owner’s co-owner after verification.
Due to the conditions of the dogs, Margaret Boisture was charged with cruelty to animals, illegal confinement, operating a kennel after a license revoked/suspended, and no dog rabies vaccinations.
She was given a $75,000 bond.
