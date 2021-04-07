(CNN) - There's a shortage on one of America’s favorite condiments.
Restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive during covid-19. That caused a need for more ketchup packets.
Once those started running low, some eateries began pouring out bulk ketchup into individual cups.
The Wall Street Journal reported that low inventory of ketchup is hitting mom and pop restaurants as well as chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.
According to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ, the ketchup shortage has caused packet prices to rise 13 percent since Jan. 2020.
There is some good news. USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to increase its supplies to produce 12 billion packets a year.
