MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A livestock farm in Manchester was definitely less than six degrees from Kevin Bacon.
The actor and his wife Kyra Sedgwick visited Aussakita Acres Farm on Tuesday.
"They are truly the nicest, most down to earth people," the farm wrote in a Facebook post.
The couple picked out a couple of goats, the names of which have yet to be revealed.
The goats will join a pair of others that Bacon and Sedgwick already own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.