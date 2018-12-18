STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie has filed a lawsuit against the university claiming discrimination.
This lawsuit comes after Ollie was fired for allegedly violating NCAA rules.
The termination began in March 2018.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday claiming that UConn is attempting to stop Ollie from filing a racial complaint against the school.
In the lawsuit, it cites that Ollie was treated much differently than other similarly situated Caucasian employees.
It cites that former head coach Jim Calhoun was found to have engaged in conduct in violation of NCAA rules, but remains as the head coach.
”For instance, the previous Head Coach of Defendant’s Men’s Basketball Program, Jim Calhoun, was found to have engaged in conduct in violation of NCAA rules and regulations following in an investigation conducted by the NCAA and Defendant in 2011 and 2012 that was more severe than the conduct which Defendant has identified as the basis for its decision to terminate Plaintiff’s employment, but Defendant never terminated the employment of Jim Calhoun.”
Ollie has appealed the firing.
UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz released a statement following the lawsuit, which reads, “As UConn has stated from the outset, the university terminated Kevin Ollie’s employment due to violations of NCAA rules, pursuant to his employment agreement. Any claim to the contrary is without merit.”
Read the full lawsuit below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.