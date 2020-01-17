HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This year's kid governor was sworn in at the Old State House in Hartford on Friday.
Myra Stanfield said she has big plans for the year ahead.
The 5th grader from Eric G. Norfeldt Elementary School in West Hartford was inaugurated during a ceremony.
Connecticut's Kid Governor is a statewide civics program for 5th graders that was created back in 2015.
Myra is the state's 5th kid governor. She was elected on her platform of preventing animal abuse.
"I ran for kid governor because of my love for animals," she said.
Among those in the crowd were Myra's family, friends, classmates and elected officials such as Gov. Ned Lamont.
"I'm so proud of you, isn't this fun?" Lamont asked her.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was also there.
Both called it important to support rising leaders in the state.
"It is so great to see another smart, talented, committed, visionary lady elected as kid governor," Bysiewicz said.
Myra's cabinet consists of the six final candidates for kid governor.
They'll meet regularly to discuss Myra's campaign platform in their own communities, as well as collaborate with one another.
Her predecessor, Ella Briggs, had some advice for her.
"I would say you should really keep smiling and be yourself," Ella said. "And enjoy every single second of it because it goes by fast."
Myra told Channel 3 that she can't wait to get started and make an impact on Connecticut.
