MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A suspect wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault has been arrested.
According to Manchester Police, Miguel Hernandez, 31, was arrested Wednesday.
The investigation into Hernandez began on Jan. 25.
No details about it were released.
However, they said an arrest warrant was issued.
Hernandez was described as standing 5'7" tall, weighing 142 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5557 or their investigative services line at 860-645-5510.
