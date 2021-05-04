TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they rescued a kidnapping victim from a man who drove to the state from Pennsylvania.
Jose Alberto Claudio-Diaz, 41, of Bethlehem, PA, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a public safety officer after state police caught him in Trumbull on Monday.
Troopers said they were advised by the Bethlehem Police Department that a vehicle was traveling north on Route 15. The driver was a man with an extraditable warrant.
They found the vehicle in the area of exit 46.
A traffic stop was initiated near exit 48.
Diaz was identified.
During troopers' investigation, they said they learned that a woman was taken by the suspect across state lines without her consent.
Diaz was held on a $300,000 bond and faced a judge in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.
