NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A group of kids could face charges after allegedly breaking into the Roberto Clemente School.

This all took place sometime on Monday.

School officials say as many as five children were involved in the break-in.

So far, there have been no reports of damage to the school.

It is unclear if all of those that were involved in the crime have been apprehended.

The culprits that attend New Haven Public Schools are subject to discipline by the district.

