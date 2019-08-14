BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist fled a crash in Berlin on Tuesday and a group of children crafted wanted posters to help police find him.
The crash happened on the Berlin Turnpike.
When officers arrived, the rider fled over a guardrail and into the woods.
They searched but couldn't find him.
Three children, Myla, Joyce and Julian, were identified as witnesses, according to police.
The children drew pictures of the "bad guy" to help police with their investigation.
Officers asked that anyone who recognizes the man from the drawings give them a call at 860-828-7082.
