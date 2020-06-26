BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – What’s summer without camp?
With many programs shut down this year due to COVID-19, one day camp in Bristol wants to make sure children don’t miss out on the childhood experience.
There will be some changes though.
The differences start with a socially distanced drop off. Parents pull up to the curb, they stay in the car, and then they fill out a questionnaire about their child’s health. The campers get their temperature taken, and then they’re off for the day.
Campers are greeted by counselors who have to wear masks, but it’s optional for the kids.
Groups spread apart for their daily actives and they have to stay six feet apart at all times. Groups are also cut in half, down to 12 per group.
“Currently, my group has four kids in it, which is a shock to me because last year my group had up to 25 in it,” said Lauren Toomey.
This is Toomey’s fourth year as a CIT and this fall, she’s off to college. Toomey says after missing prom and graduation, being back at Indian Rock Summer Camp is a highlight.
“I was beyond pumped. I was like oh my gosh, in person interaction, this is so nice,” Toomey said.
The changes are a small price to pay for camper Lyrik Leblond. The upcoming 9th grader missed out on her final months of middle school, so hearing that camp was reopening was a gift.
“That felt like the best news I heard in months because this is my favorite place to be, so hearing that made those months feel like a little less bad,” Leblond said.
There are still typical camp activities like kayaking, swimming, arts and crafts, discovering new animals, and making new friends.
After being inside for months, that’s more important than ever for these children.
“I was really excited and now I’m going to take a second week of camp,” said Anabell Decarolis.
Some of the campers haven’t seen their friends in months, so despite the changes, they say they’re just happy to be going to camp.
