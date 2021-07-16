CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Friday was Kids Day at the Cromwell Farmers Market.
Children got a chance to get a feel of what it takes to run their own business.
The little entrepreneurs sold everything from dog treats to sand art to ornaments.
They’ll be donating the proceeds to a charity of their choice.
Channel 3 spoke with three brothers who are selling driftwood candles and art for an animal shelter.
“I kind of wanted to be able to give half of the money to a shelter to keep animals alive,” Daniel Hudak, a participant.
Other farmers market businesses will be donating their proceeds to a local food bank, a humane society, and a women’s shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.