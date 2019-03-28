DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a deadly fire at two homes in Danielson on Thursday morning.
State police confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the fire.
The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on Main Street in the Danielson section of Killingly.
Main Street is closed at Water Street until further notice.
"I could look out my bedroom window and see the flames shooting over the building across from my road," said Michael Gardner, an eyewitness. "And I got nosey and came outside and have been out here ever since."
Two buildings were affected by the fire.
Extensive damage was reported to one of them. A Channel 3 crew could see a collapsed roof.
Danielson's deputy fire chief said the fire started in one building and spread to the other.
“[When] we got here, [there was] heavy fire in the rear of the building," said Jason Burgess, Danielson Fire Department. "It was sending up into the roofline.”
Burgess said they needed a lot of manpower to fight the fire. Mutual aid was called in from Killingly and Brooklyn.
Two people were able to escape from the second building.
Local and state investigators were on the scene.
They are looking for the cause.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.
