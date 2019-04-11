NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - All lanes reopened on Interstate 91 south in New Haven after the highway was completely closed for much of the morning commute.
According to the Department of Transportation, a deadly crash happened between exits 7 and 5 around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday.
The exit ramp from I-91 southbound to Middletown Avenue was blocked.
Two vehicles were reported to have been involved in the crash. They were cleared from the scene shortly after 10 a.m.
Troopers at first called it a "serious injury accident."
One of the people involved was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The person succumbed to the injuries there, state police said.
The person's identity has not been released.
At one point, traffic was backed up at least 5 miles, according to the DOT.
Parents and even a school bus driver for New Haven Public Schools were caught in the backup.
“It started from like, 7:00 this morning and it’s been crazy ever since," said Dorenda Johnson, a bus driver.
Johnson was trying to get her students to school.
“I was late for two of my schools, trying to get through the traffic," she said.
State police told Channel 3 that traffic was diverted at exit 7.
Drivers were advised to take exit 9 and use Routes 17, 180 or 5 to get around the crash, then hop back on I-91 south at exit 3, Trumbull Street.
“And the streets are bad!" said Steven Brown, who was trying to pick up his children. "The streets are real bad."
Brown said after he picked up his kids, he tried to get them to school because the buses were running behind.
“If I knew it was like this, I would have been up 3 hours earlier," he said.
Parents said they were notified of the bus delays around 7 a.m.
The state police accident reconstruction team was brought to the scene.
It continues to look for a cause.
