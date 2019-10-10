NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Three people died in a head-on crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Interstate-95 in North Stonington Wednesday night, according to state police.
Troopers identified the three victims as 85-year-old Roger Noel of West Warwick, RI, 83-year-old Dorothy Noel of West Warwick, RI, and 17-year-old Abigayl Lanphear of Westerly, RI.
State police said they received phone calls around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday about a driver headed in the wrong direction.
Shortly after, two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash between Exit 93 and Exit 92.
During their investigation, police determined Lanphear drove the wrong-way in a 2002 Mercedes Benz CLK.
Lanphear was headed southbound in the northbound lanes from Exit 93 and crashed into a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Roger Noel.
A passenger in the Mercedes Benz CLK, 17-year-old Jada Laboy of Westerly, RI, suffered serious injuries.
According to police, 56-year-old Yvonne Noel of West Kingston, RI, also suffered serious injuries as a passenger in the Honda Accord.
Cynthia Plaziak, 62, suffered minor injuries while riding in the Honda Accord.
According to troopers, Lanphear was not wearing a seat belt.
The highway was closed for a considerable amount of time. It has since reopened.
