MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a stabbing in Montville, according to officials.
The stabbings happened on Morgan Street.
According to state police, the intersections of Morgan Street and Woodland Drive, as well as Morgan Street and Ridge Court, are closed because of the investigation.
Troopers advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
No further information is available at this time.
