A road in Shelton will be closed until 8 a.m. or later on Monday morning while Police investigate a serious crash.

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people died as a result of a late night crash in Shelton.

The crash happened on River Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

River Road was closed between Murphys Lane and Rocky Rest Road.

It has since reopened.

Police have yet to identify the victims.

They said they're also investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.