SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people died as a result of a late night crash in Shelton.
The crash happened on River Road around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.
River Road was closed between Murphys Lane and Rocky Rest Road.
It has since reopened.
Police have yet to identify the victims.
They said they're also investigating the cause of the crash.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
