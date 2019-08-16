EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and two others were seriously injured in a crash that happened on Route 20 in East Granby.
The two-car crash happened on Friday morning on Route 20, just before 6 a.m.
The road was closed by School Street but it has since reopened.
Police said 34-year-old Lynton Stmarie, of Simsbury, was killed in the crash.
Two others suffered serious injuries.
Chief Kerry Flaherty of the East Granby Fire Department said two people were in a SUV and one was in a car.
Flaherty said it took almost 60 minutes to extricate one person from the SUV.
While the Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene, it was canceled due to overcast weather conditions.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
