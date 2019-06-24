KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -- Generations of Killingly high graduates have rooted for “the Redmen,” the town’s mascot.
It’s been a tradition that began just before World War II.
While times have changed, the name may change too.
Many colleges and communities around the country are changing mascot’s with Native American roots, and Killingly’s Board of Education may change the Redmen too.
“I know that people say it’s a racist thing or some kind of pride against the Indians, but the towns had it for 80 some-odd years now,” said Bill Eldridge, of Danielson.
It’s been a popular discussion on social media for folks in town as well.
In a statement, school Superintendent Steven Rioux said “Over the past year, the issue was raised a couple of times during our strategic planning meetings. In May, two students surveyed their classmates and staff regarding changing the mascot. The students presented their findings at the June 12 Board of Education meeting.”
That survey indicated 59 percent of the students voted to keep the Redmen moniker, yet 55 percent of the teachers and staff voted to change it.
A meeting is being held on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
